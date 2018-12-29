Acoustic Asheville: Tim McWilliams

Tim McWilliams is part of local country trio Redleg Husky, but he’s also branching out and doing solo shows on occasion.

McWilliams recently played a solo set exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle.

In the coming weeks, you can catch solo shows at Bold Rock Cider on Saturday, Jan. 5, and the Pillar Rooftop Bar on Sunday, Jan. 20. You can also see the full band at Catawba Brewing South Slope on Saturday, Jan. 12, and 5 Walnut Wine Bar on Sunday, Jan. 13.

“Kind Hearted Woman Blues”

“Whiskey Before Breakfast”

“Back on the Train”

“Your Cheating Heart”