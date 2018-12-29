Acoustic Asheville: Tim McWilliams

Tim McWilliams is part of local country trio Redleg Husky, but he’s also branching out and doing solo shows on occasion.
McWilliams recently played a solo set exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle.
In the coming weeks, you can catch solo shows at Bold Rock Cider on Saturday, Jan. 5, and the Pillar Rooftop Bar on Sunday, Jan. 20. You can also see the full band at Catawba Brewing South Slope on Saturday, Jan. 12, and 5 Walnut Wine Bar on Sunday, Jan. 13.
“Kind Hearted Woman Blues”
“Whiskey Before Breakfast”
“Back on the Train”
“Your Cheating Heart”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.