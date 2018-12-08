Acoustic Asheville: Underhill Rose

The latest holiday-themed edition of Acoustic Asheville features Underhill Rose and their original song, “One Time A Year.” The intention behind the song is to celebrate families: It’s a time to come together and set our differences aside during this special time of year.
The band has made the song available for download here, with proceeds supporting one of the musicians’ favorite charities, Women for Women International.
Underhill Rose is currently taking the winter off because Molly Rose recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The band will be returning to the stage in the spring.
Rose and bandmate Eleanor Underhill performed for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle. The song was filmed with assistance from Rob Gardner.
“One Time A Year”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.