Acoustic Asheville: Underhill Rose

The latest holiday-themed edition of Acoustic Asheville features Underhill Rose and their original song, “One Time A Year.” The intention behind the song is to celebrate families: It’s a time to come together and set our differences aside during this special time of year.

The band has made the song available for download here, with proceeds supporting one of the musicians’ favorite charities, Women for Women International.

Underhill Rose is currently taking the winter off because Molly Rose recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The band will be returning to the stage in the spring.

Rose and bandmate Eleanor Underhill performed for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle. The song was filmed with assistance from Rob Gardner.

“One Time A Year”