Acoustic Asheville: Wintervals

Wintervals is a folk/indie duo from Hendersonville, featuring Lisa Tyler on vocals and Trevor Walker on vocals and guitar.

The band is currently touring in support of its second full-length album, Wilderness, as both a duo and a full band. Released this past June, the record has 10 new, original tracks, recorded at Giraffe Studio in Hendersonville, with mastering done at Sedgwick Studios in Flat Rock.

The band will be performing new and old songs at Highland Brewing Co. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Ahead of that show, Wintervals gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“True Love”

“Oak Tree”

“Baby (Blue Is a Good Look on You)”