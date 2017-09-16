Acoustic Asheville: Wintervals

Wintervals is a folk/indie duo from Hendersonville, featuring Lisa Tyler on vocals and Trevor Walker on vocals and guitar.
The band is currently touring in support of its second full-length album, Wilderness, as both a duo and a full band. Released this past June, the record has 10 new, original tracks, recorded at Giraffe Studio in Hendersonville, with mastering done at Sedgwick Studios in Flat Rock.
The band will be performing new and old songs at Highland Brewing Co. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Ahead of that show, Wintervals gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“True Love”
“Oak Tree”
“Baby (Blue Is a Good Look on You)”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.