Holiday video: “On My Very First Christmas” by The Paper Crowns

Renegade reindeer, a wintery romp and a rocking tune put a new spin on the holiday soundtrack. Husband-and-wife duo Spiro and Nicole Nicolopoulos, aka The Paper Crowns, recently released their original Christmas song and video, “On My Very First Christmas.” It was written, recorded and produced by Spiro and Nicole; Matt Williams at Eagle Room Studios mastered it; and Cory Short Productions created the video.