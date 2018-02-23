Single release: “Oklahoma Song” by Magenta Sunshine

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Photo courtesy of the band
Photo courtesy of the band

“The first half of this song was written in the front passenger seat of my car during a road trip from New Orleans to McAlester, Okla., where my future wife and myself would be working on a goat farm,” says Magenta Sunshine singer and songwriter David Einzig. “After a week of labor, we took our earnings and drove further out west to camp in the Painted Desert and visit Petrified Forest National Park. The second verse was also written in the car, this time while we were driving on historic Route 66.”

The band — which includes Lenny Pettinelli, James Kylen, JP Furnas, Jerome Whidenhouse and Julian Bonnet Cuehlo — is at work on the album Love, Your Human, set to be released on Thursday, April 19. Learn more here.

Catch Magenta Sunshine at Foggy Mountain on Thursday, March 8, 9 p.m., with Tiny Little Teeth.

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.