Single release: “Oklahoma Song” by Magenta Sunshine

“The first half of this song was written in the front passenger seat of my car during a road trip from New Orleans to McAlester, Okla., where my future wife and myself would be working on a goat farm,” says Magenta Sunshine singer and songwriter David Einzig. “After a week of labor, we took our earnings and drove further out west to camp in the Painted Desert and visit Petrified Forest National Park. The second verse was also written in the car, this time while we were driving on historic Route 66.”

The band — which includes Lenny Pettinelli, James Kylen, JP Furnas, Jerome Whidenhouse and Julian Bonnet Cuehlo — is at work on the album Love, Your Human, set to be released on Thursday, April 19. Learn more here.

Catch Magenta Sunshine at Foggy Mountain on Thursday, March 8, 9 p.m., with Tiny Little Teeth.