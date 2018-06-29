Video premier: “The Greatest Band in the World,” by Chuck Lichtenberger

There’s a beautiful simplicity to “The Greatest Band in the World,” the new video from local musician Chuck Lichtenberger. The song, from his recently released solo album This is What Happens When… is a glimpse into certain nights of the live music experience, though Lictenberger sings from the perspective of the audience rather than the artist onstage.

“The Police’s first American tour had many poorly attended shows, but everyone who did attend knew that they were seeing something special,” says Lichtenberger. In “The Greatest Band in the World,” he “imagines being a musician in the audience who loves The Police but was also jealous of their bright future.”

Lichtenberger adds, for the record, that Police musicians “Sting, Stuart, and Andy were unavailable for the video shoot.”

The richly lit video was directed by Andrew Anderson and features lots of local cameos.

Lichtenberger and his full band will perform at the DFR Room in Brevard on Saturday, Sept. 1.