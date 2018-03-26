Video premiere: “Enough” by Brie Capone

While local singer-songwriter Brie Capone’s newest video for her song “Enough” had its world premiere on Folk Radio UK, it gets its U.S. debut right here.

Capone will celebrate the release of her EP, If I Let You In, at Isis Music Hall on Saturday, May 5. In advance, this song serves as harbinger. Or a flagship. “Joined by the talents of Jack Victor (drums), Peter Brownlee (guitars), Scott Gorski (bass), Merrick Noyes (organ), Olivia Springer (violin), Emily Spreng (cello) and Jim Aaron (clarinet), Enough settles somewhere between soul and alt-country,” reads Capone’s website.

“The ‘Enough’ music video was the brain child of Peter Brownlee and myself,” says Capone. “We wanted to capture the internal monologue of this woman coming to grips with her current situation, while using colder colors and expansive, natural scenery to set the mood for overall feeling of the song.”