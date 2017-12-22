Video premiere: “Enter the Outward” by Nimbus

“Like a cloud traversing the earth’s varied landscapes, Nimbus brings cultured reflections, timeless grooves, and the guitar to the electronic context,” says the bio for the new project by multi-instrumentalist Patrick Fitzsimons. The musician, who has studied the djembe ensemble of Guinea, West Africa; the doumbek of Middle Eastern and North African descent; and popular and folkloric styles of Cuba, has performed with Zansa and Mande Foly. Earlier this year, he toured with Arouna Diarra and Rising Appalachia.

Nimbus’ music, Fitzsimons says, “celebrates multiculturalism as a core value: Afrobeat, reggae, Latin, and funk are a few of the styles that permeate Nimbus’ wandering explorations, while a dub delay dances across much of the repertoire.”

“Enter the Outward” is from the four-track EP Ascension, available at Bandcamp.