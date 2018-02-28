Video premiere: “Sick” by Minorcan

Local rock trio Minorcan is working on a new 12-track album, due out in the fall. “These details are being ironed out now,” says vocalist and guitarist Ryan Anderson. “Until the release, we are going to have a new video/song each month.”

First up,”Sick.” Anderson describes the single as “a message to fellow white cis dudes: Purge the lies told to you by white male supremacy. There is nothing special about being white and male. In fact, it can be quite disgusting.” He adds, “To all others, we hope you enjoy our pop song.”

The video was directed by Anderson; the band includes Joey Terry on bass and vocals and Justin Anderson on drums and vocals.

Look for the next new Minorcan song to be released in April.