Video premiere: “Vesuvius” by Chuck Lichtenberger

“Vesuvius” is the third single from local musician and songwriter Chuck Lichtenberger’s album This Is What Happens When… In the surreal and sometimes disturbing video, Lichtenberger “does battle with a dog that morphs into a human, himself on the basketball court and tax documents,” the musician explains.

The video was directed, filmed and edited by Silas Durocher with Eleanor Underhill assistanting. Brad Pope plays the dog-turned-human and Trish Johnson and Amy Hendrick are the dancers. Music by Lichtenberger, Jay White and Shariq Tucker. The song was recorded and engineered by Julian Dreyer and Dan Shearin and produced by Jonathan Scales.