Video premiere: “Welcome Home” by Tin Foil Hat

Local dream-pop/experimental musician Jared Hooker, aka one-man-band Tin Foil Hat, released the single “Welcome Home” last month. It’s his first offering since his Dance w/ You EP from last summer. The subsequent video is otherworldly and evocative.

“Sometimes, when I can’t sleep, I’ll try to build a dream in hopes that I’ll drift off. It never works,” says Hooker. “I was thinking about how nicely that symbolizes living life inside your head or outside of the present moment in some make believe, ideal, future state.”

The verses of the song, he says, describe the beauty and pitfalls of daydreaming, “and the chorus is a reminder that this world is enough: ‘Stay here, it is yours.’”

Sarah Hooker, Jared’s wife, designed the video concept. “I’m waking up in different worlds searching in reflections and recordings, trying to piece it together but life is simply there all along,” Jared explains.