Video premiere: “You’re Driving in Asheville” by Chuck Lichtenberger

“This song is lovingly dedicated to the tourists driving in Asheville,” says local songwriter and bandleader Chuck Lichtenberger. His new holiday-themed song expresses what many locals feel when stuck in traffic in and around the city. It also offers some gentle advice to out-of-towners taking to the roads — all set to a nostalgic melody, infectious beat and soulful backup vocals.

Video by Andrew Anderson with editing and production by Jonathan Scales and music mixing and engineering by Julian Dreyer. Songwriting, piano and lead vocals by Lichtenberger with Debrissa McKinney and Ryan Barber on backup vocals, Simon George on organ, Zack Page on bass, Jaze Uries on drums and Tyler Housholder on sleigh bells and tambourine.

The song is available as a name-your-price download on Lichtenberger’s Bandcamp page.