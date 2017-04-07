VIDEO RELEASE: “Bringing Me Down” by the Christy Lynn Band

Going by the two videos posted on YouTube, The Christy Lynn Band — a recent transplant to Asheville — likes to bury things in the woods. In both, band members Ryan Schilling and Christy Barrett wield shovels. But it’s Barrett who, in a long white dress, is haunting and desperate and a little bit scary in “Bringing Me Down,” the band’s new release. The roots/Americana song is paired down, deliberate and intense with Barrett’s sorghum-and-whiskey vocals.
“Bringing Me Down” is the precursor to an album expected out in late summer or fall. And, says Schilling, “We will be cutting a limited run hand cut 7″ vinyl record in the next month.”
