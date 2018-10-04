Video release: “Henny Nights” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

Language in this video may not be appropriate for all listeners.
The single “Henny Nights,” with its breezy melody and thought-provoking verses, is the first from Spaceman Jones and The Motherships’ new EP, Space and Time. The video drops just before the duo’s EP release show at The Mothlight on Friday, Oct. 5, with with Effigy, Sk the Novelist, Kingdom Kome and Musashi Xero.
The song is about the hustle of making it — both as an artist and as a person coming from humble roots — and also about loyal friendship. “My soul let me know when these people frontin’” Davaion “Spaceman Jones” Bristol raps. The beats and sung refrain, both by Cliff B. Worsham, aka Motherhood of RBTS WIN, recall the sun-drenched vibe of Worsham’s other project.
Video by ShotxLott ( Erick Lottary).
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.