Video release: ‘Lost In The Sauce’ by King Garbage

The classic tale of a man pining for his departed sock puppet lady love receives a new twist in the video for local experimental soul band King Garbage’s “Lost in The Sauce.” Set in and around Black Mountain Coin Laundry, the cheeky short features filters and graphics lifted from ’70s genre films, paired with Zach Cooper’s eclectic instrumentation and Vic DiMotsis’ smooth vocals. The video was shot and edited by Daniel Di Salvo a.k.a. Qwyk Cardino of the Boone-based hip-hop duo Pragmaddix. The song appears on King Garbage’s album Make It Sweat, which debuts Friday, Sept. 22.
