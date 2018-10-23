Click the links below to see candidates’ answers:
U.S. House of Representatives District 10 (Charlotte to Asheville)
U.S. House of Representatives District 11 (West of Asheville)
N.C. Senate District 48 (Transylvania, Henderson and Buncombe Counties)
N.C. Senate District 49 (Buncombe County)
N.C. House of Representatives District 114 (Asheville)
N.C. House of Representatives District 115 (Eastern Buncombe County)
N.C. House of Representatives District 116 (Western Buncombe County)
N.C. House of Representatives District 117 (Henderson County)
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Asheville)(Unopposed)
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2 (Eastern Buncombe County)
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 3 (Western Buncombe County)
Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Buncombe County District Attorney and Buncombe County Clerk of Court (Unopposed)
District 28 Superior and District Court Judges (Buncombe County)(Unopposed)
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.