Click the links below to see candidates’ answers:

U.S. House of Representatives District 10 (Charlotte to Asheville)

U.S. House of Representatives District 11 (West of Asheville)

N.C. Senate District 48 (Transylvania, Henderson and Buncombe Counties)

N.C. Senate District 49 (Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 114 (Asheville)

N.C. House of Representatives District 115 (Eastern Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 116 (Western Buncombe County)

N.C. House of Representatives District 117 (Henderson County)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Asheville)(Unopposed)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2 (Eastern Buncombe County)

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 3 (Western Buncombe County)

Buncombe County Sheriff

Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Buncombe County District Attorney and Buncombe County Clerk of Court (Unopposed)

District 28 Superior and District Court Judges (Buncombe County)(Unopposed)

Buncombe County Board of Education(Unopposed)