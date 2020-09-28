Core apple from top almost to bottom and scoop out enough apple to leave a narrow well. I like to use nuts in my baked apples, particularly a mix of chopped English and black walnuts. Mix together brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and a bit of fresh, finely chopped sage. Add nuts. Stuff into well, with a pat of butter, mound more stuffing on top of apple and add another small pat of butter. Place in glass baking or casserole dish, add water to cover bottom of dish, bake 30-40 minutes until apples are soft. Serve warm.

