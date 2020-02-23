On Saturday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m., the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit, is celebrating Nina Simone’s 87th birthday. The acclaimed musician, civil rights activist and Allen High School graduate was born in Tryon on Feb. 21, 1933. She died April 21, 2003.

The event will be held at the Roseland Community Center, 56 Peake St., Tryon. During the celebration, participants will learn more about the ongoing work to preserve Simone’s childhood home; guests will also have the opportunity to weigh in on the future use of the site.

For more information, visit avl.mx/6wy.