The community survey that concluded on July 28 found that the Asheville City Schools have a reputation for higher-than-average teacher turnover. To gauge whether that’s an accurate perception, Xpress requested teacher separation numbers from both the city and the Buncombe County systems.

School districts must submit official separation numbers for the 2018-19 school year to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in fall 2019, ACS Executive Director of Human Resources Joyce Hatcher told school board members on June 27.

As of June 22, 123 staff members had left the city district since last fall; 47 of them were certified teachers. The district employed 376 certified teachers that year, yielding an unofficial teacher turnover rate of 12.5%. In 2016-17, the district had a 20.74% teacher turnover rate, official figures show; in 2017-18, the number plummeted to 11.7%.

According to data provided by the Buncombe County Schools, that system’s teacher turnover rates (including teachers who retired, left the district or assumed nonteaching roles such as administrative positions within the district) were: 11.3% in 2016-17, 12.7% in 2017-18 and 11.8% (unofficial) in 2018-19.

And a Jan. 29 analysis by Carolina Demography, a consulting service at UNC Chapel Hill’s Carolina Population Center, pegged North Carolina’s overall teacher turnover rate at 13.4% in 2016-17 and 13.5% in 2017-18.

Based on those numbers, the Asheville City Schools’ 2016-17 teacher turnover rate was significantly higher than either Buncombe County’s or the state’s, but that wasn’t the case in 2017-18 — nor, apparently, last year.