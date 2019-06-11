In both its 1922 and 1926 reports, The Asheville Citizen note a greeting hung inside Ida Jolly Crawley’s museum. It read:

“Welcome to the House of Pan,

Muse O’er its Trophies,

Its Owner

Its Art;

From Dove-Tower to Crypt

A Spirit You’ll Find

A Personality of Heart.

Has Each Life a Purpose,

A bit of Earth to Design? —

Mold it Nobly,

Infinite,

Sublime.

August 17, 1919.

Ida Jolly Crawley.”