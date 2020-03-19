Below is an incomplete list of area organizations currently seeking help in response to COVID-19. As a reminder, those who feel sick or fall into high-risk groups — including people over 65, pregnant women and those with pre-existing health conditions — should stay at home.
- American Red Cross – redcrossblood.org, 1-800-733-2767
- Bounty and Soul – bountyandsoul.org, 828-419-0533
- Co-operate WNC – co-operatewnc.org, zev@co-operatewnc.org
- Homeward Bound of WNC – homewardboundwnc.org, 828-258-1695
- Interfaith Assistance Ministry – iamhendersoncounty.org, 828-697-7029
- MANNA FoodBank – mannafoodbank.org, 828-299-3663
- United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County – unitedwayabc.org, 828-255-0696
- YMCA of WNC – ymcawnc.org, 828-251-5910
- YWCA of Asheville – ywcaofasheville.org, 828-254-7206
