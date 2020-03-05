Online: The U.S. Forest Service’s preferred method for receiving comments is its online comment analysis and response application, available at avl.mx/6zz. Comments, which will be publicly available online, can be submitted as plain text, Microsoft Word documents and PDFs.
By mail: Comments can be mailed or delivered to Michelle Aldridge, ATTN: Plan Revision Team, National Forests in North Carolina, 160 Zillicoa Street, Ste A, Asheville, NC 28801.
In person: Six public meetings about the draft plan are currently scheduled throughout Western North Carolina.
- Thursday, March 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the NC Arboretum Education Center, 100 Frederick Law Olmstead Way, Asheville. (The Arboretum will be open to attendees as early as 4:30 p.m. The parking fee is waived, and each attendee will receive a parking pass.)
- Monday, March 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Rogow Family Community Room, Brevard Library, 212 S. Gaston St., Brevard.
- Thursday, March 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Brasstown Community Center, 255 Settawig Rd., Brasstown.
- Tuesday, March 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church’s Tartan Hall, 26 Church Street, Franklin.
- Thursday, March 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Bentley Fellowship Hall, 265 Cascade St, Mars Hill.
- Tuesday, March 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Four Square Community Action Center, 196 Knight St., Robbinsville.
Before you comment
