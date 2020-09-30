- When leaves reach their peak is a function of weather, latitude and elevation, says Beverly Collins, a biology professor at Western Carolina University. This year, trees at elevations of 5,000 feet or more should peak around the first week of October in WNC, while it might take until nearly the end of the month for those in the lowest part of the region, she says. Let elevation guide your trip planning.
- Hike on weekdays and/or get an early start to avoid the largest crowds.
- Don’t limit yourself to the hikes listed above. Books like The Best Hikes of Pisgah National Forest, Hiking the Carolina Mountains and Hiking Trails of the Great Smoky Mountains or Hiking Trails of the Smokies have many other options. Among the best online resources are AllTrails.com, HikingProject.com, HikingUpward.com and HikeWNC.info.
- Hunting season for bear, squirrel and some other small game opens Monday, Oct. 12. These trails are not prime hunting spots, but wearing blaze orange remains a smart idea.
