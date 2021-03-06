In addition to its environmental components, Willow Pond will significantly expand the arboretum’s educational offerings.

The Blue Ridge Parkway’s TRACK Trail program (avl.mx/92c) is making a custom Willow Pond brochure for kids to engage with the habitat. The site has also been designated a “hot spot” in the arboretum’s ecoEXPLORER program (ecoexplore.net), which encourages youngsters to make photo observations of organisms around the property in exchange for prizes. And once COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift, the arboretum plans to reintroduce Discovery Backpacks (avl.mx/92d) so that families can embark upon self-guided pond explorations with creek nets, bug boxes and binoculars.

In-person adult education classes are slated to return in June, including Ecology of Insects and Fluvial Systems From the Blue Ridge to the NC Coastal Plains. Until then, online courses related to Willow Pond are scheduled throughout spring.

Among the options are Meet the Spotted Salamander (Wednesday, March 17); Identifying Regional Frogs by Sight & Sound (Wednesday, March 24); and Wetlands in a Changing World (Tuesday and Thursday, April 27 and 29, and Tuesday and Thursday, May 4 and 6). More information and registration are available at avl.mx/92b.