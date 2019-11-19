Interested in learning more about our region’s role in the Civil War? On Wednesday Nov. 20, from 6-7:30 p.m., the North Carolina Room at Pack Memorial Library will host a dramatic reading based on Civil War letters written between Haywood County soldier James M. Henderson and his wife, Maria.
The production, directed by Deborah Austin, takes place in the Lord Auditorium at Pack Library, 67 Haywood St. The free event is part of the library’s observance of Veterans Month.
For more information, visit avl.mx/6eu.
