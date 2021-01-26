Following Laura Tolle‘s advice to create a nutrition environment is easier when you have healthy items on hand and ideas for what to do with them.

Tolle’s children, ages 6, 10 and 12, are all schooling — and eating three meals a day — at home. Whether packing a lunch or putting one on the table, she says, when kids help make it, they’re more likely to eat it. And she encourages parents to think outside the sandwich with options like peeled cucumbers with yogurt dip, cheese sticks and unsweetened applesauce.

Tolle also suggests spreading a whole-wheat wrap spread with hummus, topping it with fresh spinach, rolling it up, then cutting it into pinwheels. Old-school ants on a log — a celery stick stuffed with peanut butter and topped with raisins — is another idea that’s tried and true.

“My kids like to snack on frozen fruits like blueberries and strawberries,” she adds. “And I tweak a recipe I found online for a frozen banana ice cream that they love.”

Dietitian Kathy Whorley uses fresh flour or corn tortillas to make her own tortilla chips, avoiding the extra sodium, fat and chemical additives in store-bought bags. Many recipes can be found online for making tortilla chips using air fryers, the oven or the microwave. Tortilleria Molina, operated by Jesus Molina Sr. and Jesus Molina Jr. on Patton Avenue in West Asheville, sells a paper-wrapped package of 34 corn tortillas for $3.25.