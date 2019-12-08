In our Nov. 6 “Asheville Archives,” we featured a story about the 1908 Buncombe County jail, which operated until 1928 and was later razed in 1951. Following the story’s publication, we received an email from local resident Tom Atkinson, whose father operated the kitchen and laundry services in the 1928 Buncombe County jail, located on the 15th floor of the Buncombe County Courthouse.

Growing up, Watkins writes, he and his friend, Jackie DeWeese, played throughout the courthouse. Then one day, he notes, Sheriff Laurence E. Brown “decided it would be better if we played someplace else and gave us the key to the Marjorie Street [1908] jail. … I recall the jail being stacked with boxes of papers. Jackie and I ventured around a bit in the jail and saw what we thought might be a dumbwaiter. Actually, it was the platform for the gallows. That was enough for us to find another place to play!”

Atkins adds, “I kept the key and have treasured it as a boyhood memory.”

Thank you for sharing the image and memory with the community, Tom!