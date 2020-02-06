Courtesy of Sergio Granados
5 ounces Sho Chiku Bai (junmai ginjo) sake
2 ounces mule mix*
2 ounces soda water
juice of ¼ lime
Combine sake, mule mix, soda water and lime juice in a copper mule mug or highball glass filled with crushed ice. Stir gently and garnish with additional mint leaves and another slice of lime.
*Mule mix: Combine equal parts freshly juiced ginger and water; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and steep with mint leaves. Mix is ready for use when completely cooled.
