Courtesy of Sergio Granados

5 ounces Sho Chiku Bai (junmai ginjo) sake

2 ounces mule mix*

2 ounces soda water

juice of ¼ lime

Combine sake, mule mix, soda water and lime juice in a copper mule mug or highball glass filled with crushed ice. Stir gently and garnish with additional mint leaves and another slice of lime.

*Mule mix: Combine equal parts freshly juiced ginger and water; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and steep with mint leaves. Mix is ready for use when completely cooled.