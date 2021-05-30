On June 14, 1894, The Asheville Daily Citizen featured a short letter from J.H. McConnell, the undertaker who participated in the initial relocation of Zebulon Vance‘s remains. Though unidentified in Charles N. Vance‘s June 11 letter denouncing the move, McConnell still felt compelled to defend his actions, writing:
“As the undertaker employed by Mrs. Vance to remove Senator Vance’s remains to the new lot, I will say that the body was moved with as much care and respect as any body was ever moved, and was not interfered with in any respect.
As to the opening of the casket, I will say that I simply removed the wooden cap — not the glass at all — exposing the face to view (not to the air) a few seconds. This was done with the utmost reverence and care and at Mrs. Vance’s request.”
