At noon on Saturday, July 12, the WNC Farmers Market welcomes blackberry season with free samples of local berries and recipes distributed in the courtyard between the two retail buildings. Local peaches get top billing at noon, Saturday, July 19, and watermelons — complete with an appearance by the Watermelon Queen — get the star treatment on Watermelon Day, Friday, July 26, starting at 11 a.m.
