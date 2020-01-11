Rathbun House doesn’t purchase food for guests, but it does stock a pantry with donated items.

Here’s a list of items the facility accepts:

Canned fruit

Canned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon, etc.)

Canned pasta

Canned vegetables

Coffee (regular and decaf)

Coffee creamer (liquid or powder)

Dishwasher detergent or liquid dish soap

Dryer sheets

Fresh fruit

Gravies and broths

Hand soap and sanitizer

Jell-O and pudding cups

Applesauce and fruit cups

Laundry detergent

Paper towels, tissues and toilet paper

Quick meals

Snacks (chips, crackers, granola bars, nuts, etc.)

Soups

Sugar packets (no sugar substitutes)

Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and shaving cream in travel sizes)

Shampoo and conditioner (travel size)

Trash bags (4-, 13- and 56-gallon sizes)

Resealable bags (all sizes, but especially gallon size)

Aluminum foil and plastic wrap

Gift cards to Walmart, Ingles, Target, etc.

For more information, call 828-251-0595.