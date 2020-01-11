Rathbun House doesn’t purchase food for guests, but it does stock a pantry with donated items.
Here’s a list of items the facility accepts:
- Canned fruit
- Canned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon, etc.)
- Canned pasta
- Canned vegetables
- Coffee (regular and decaf)
- Coffee creamer (liquid or powder)
- Dishwasher detergent or liquid dish soap
- Dryer sheets
- Fresh fruit
- Gravies and broths
- Hand soap and sanitizer
- Jell-O and pudding cups
- Applesauce and fruit cups
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels, tissues and toilet paper
- Quick meals
- Snacks (chips, crackers, granola bars, nuts, etc.)
- Soups
- Sugar packets (no sugar substitutes)
- Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and shaving cream in travel sizes)
- Shampoo and conditioner (travel size)
- Trash bags (4-, 13- and 56-gallon sizes)
- Resealable bags (all sizes, but especially gallon size)
- Aluminum foil and plastic wrap
- Gift cards to Walmart, Ingles, Target, etc.
For more information, call 828-251-0595.
