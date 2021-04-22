The COVID-19 pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of everyday life, including waste disposal trends. According to an August study published by the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering, global stay-at-some policies aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 led to a “significant surge” in production and consumption patterns of medical and household products.

A September study published in the Case Studies in Chemical and Environmental Engineering found that 49 Asian countries used more than 2.3 trillion face masks each day during the early months of the pandemic, generating roughly 16,660 tons of medical waste daily.

Locally, residential waste in Buncombe County jumped by 20% at the beginning of the pandemic, Pederson says. Packaging, especially from Amazon boxes, are entering the waste and recycling streams at greater levels, he notes. The plastic clamshell containers restaurants commonly use for takeout are not recyclable at Curbside Management, meaning most will end up in the landfill.

The single-use face masks, gloves and medical gowns used by Buncombe County’s Health and Human Services team are thrown away after use, says department spokesperson Stacey Wood. The needles, syringes and vials used at county COVID-19 vaccination sites are considered medical biohazardous waste; the county contracts with Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services for removal.

As vaccine distribution increased, so did the county’s medical waste. In February , the county spent $567 on waste disposal, compared with $252 the month before.

Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville also saw a slight uptick in sharps waste. The overall volume of medical waste generated by the hospital was lower than past years due to a decrease in inpatient admissions and surgeries, Pardee officials said.