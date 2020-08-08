Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines include the following recommendations:
- Screen for dental emergencies using teledentistry or other remote methods.
- Take extraoral radiographs whenever possible, since intraoral techniques may induce coughing.
- Reduce aerosol production as much as possible through the use of hand instruments, dental dams and high-speed suction.
- Wear N95 masks, with a positive seal around the nose and mouth, in combination with a full-face shield. … If N95 masks are not available, surgical masks approved by the Food and Drug Administration must be worn for each patient and not reused, in conjunction with proper use of goggles, gowns and gloves.
- The only dental team members within 6 feet of the treatment aerosol area should be the operator and the assistant.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.