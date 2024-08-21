6 candidates compete for Hendersonville City Council seats

There is no lack of choices in November’s election, no matter where one lives in Western North Carolina.

In Hendersonville, two incumbents and one challenger are running for two open City Council seats while three newcomers are competing to fill the seat that was vacated last year when Council member Jerry Smith resigned. All are nonpartisan.

Other cities and towns throughout Buncombe, Henderson and Polk counties have council races as well.

Most candidates are focused on similar issues: growth, affordable housing, taxes and public safety.

Xpress reached out to candidates in Hendersonville, population of more than 15,000, to ask them why they are running, what their priorities are and why they are the best person for the job. In next month’s “Around the Region” column, we will focus on the Town Council races in Black Mountain, which has a population of more than 8,000. These municipalities, along with Asheville, comprise the three most populous WNC towns with elections in November.

City Council

Three people running for two seats.

DJ Harrington

Occupation: Business owner, granite countertop company

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1s

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville and how would you address them if elected?

No. 1, Public safety. There are many levels of issues here. One that needs to be addressed is the compensation for the men and women of our police and fire departments. They not only need to be paid competitively, I feel they need to be paid above that. While doing this we need to look at the growing vagrant community we have growing here. No. 2, we need long-term solutions for workforce housing. I have a multilayered plan that will take the help from local, state and federal agencies.

What makes you the best qualified candidate for this position?

I’m willing to do the work, the hard work of listening to not just our business owners, but more importantly, our constituents, my neighbors, my friends and family of Hendersonville. I have years of experience in working with many people from all walks of life. Together we can bring the best out of everyone working together. I’m a true believer in the quote, “We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.” I will be that elected candidate to bring everyone together.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I’m dedicated to our city. I want to see it as a better place to live, to do business in, to be a business owner in. I would love to see a city where my children want to call home for their children. When I moved here over 20 years ago, I saw that city. Unfortunately I see that city slipping away. I ran for office three years ago and it still stands true today, I love living in WNC, specifically Hendersonville. I’m proud I live here. I want to offer those same family values, the same joyful environment, the same safe area we call home to others that drew me here.

Jennifer Hensley (incumbent since 2019)

Campaign website: avl.mx/e29

Occupation: Chiropractor

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville, and how would you address them if reelected?

Our biggest issues are growth and public safety. With growth brings growing pains. In my five years on Council, I have tried to manage growth by making responsible decisions and encouraging density and affordable housing development. I helped create an Affordable Housing Steering Committee and serve as vice chair of the French Broad MPO so that I can advocate for road improvement in my community. The MPO also allows me to have a seat at discussions that are long-range planning for Western North Carolina. I also chair the Hendersonville Water and Sewer Advisory Board and have actively helped to create partnerships in Henderson County to promote industrial and manufacturing jobs, as well as expansion of our treatment facilities.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

I have experience and proven leadership. I serve on seven different boards, and I show up. I spend the time doing the hard work so that my community knows they come first. I know my work ethic and know that my heart and soul are in this position, and I will continue to work every single day for my community.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I ran for office initially because I have never been the type of person who can walk past something that I know is not right and do nothing. I wanted to be an advocate for my community. I know with my skills as a self-employed business owner for 20 years, making payroll and being accountable to my employees and my family have given me the leadership qualities that I personally want in an elected leader. I am caring, compassionate, yet driven and will be the hardest-working city councilwoman I can be.

Lyndsey Simpson (incumbent since 2019)

Occupation: Graphic designer and toy store owner

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1ul

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville, and how would you address them if reelected?

Definitely, attainable housing and growth management — both of which are inextricably linked. This is why we’ve established the Strategic Housing Committee, started the Strategic Housing Plan and passed our new comprehensive plan. I plan to see through the completion of the housing plan and ensure that the ideas presented in both plans are enacted so that Hendersonville can retain its small-town charm while expanding to welcome our new neighbors.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

Over the last five years, I’ve had the opportunity to work on many projects and policies, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. While difficult at times, this experience has given me the skills and knowledge necessary to continue to guide the city into the future. In my short time on Council, we have established a sustainability manager position, formed the DEI committee, took steps to help protect our tree canopy, completed a sustainability strategic plan, passed paid family leave for employees and many more wonderful things.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I love this city, and while I was not fortunate enough to be born here, I am fully committed to making sure that Hendersonville continues to be a beautiful, thriving city. It is such a wonderful place to live and every resident deserves to feel supported and welcomed by their community. I want to ensure that we are doing just that.

City Council special election

Three people running for the seat vacated by Jerry Smith, who resigned last year.

Gina Baxter

Occupation: Adolescent parenting program coordinator

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1v

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville, and how would you address them if elected?

The first is growth management. The city has grown by 2.5% in the past four years and is projected to increase 30% over the next 20. We are at a pivotal point, and I want to encourage smart, sustainable development. The second is housing, which is related to growth. Home prices are driven up when supply can’t meet demand, but I want to work toward incentivizing and leveraging developer interest to ensure affordability while maintaining as much of our tree canopy as possible.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

My combined educational, personal and professional background, as well as my personal connection with many of the residents of Hendersonville. Because of my work in the nonprofit and early education fields, I have built a deep understanding of the needs of our community and have prioritized being a part of solution-building. I plan to work hard to ensure that our community is sustainable for future generations.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I rented in Henderson County for 14 years before I was able to buy a house and barely made it before housing prices exploded. Residents are getting priced out of the potential for staying in the community or raising a family here, and I believed that something had to be done about it. That was the first thing that inspired me to run, and it’s grown from there to include representation, Council accessibility and sustainable growth.

Colby Coren

Occupation: Public elementary school teacher

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1w

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville, and how would you address them if elected?

Improving infrastructure to support growth and connectivity, and advocating for affordable and workforce housing. If elected, I would prioritize upgrading our roads and public transit to accommodate our growing population and enhance neighborhood safety. Additionally, I would work on policies to increase the availability of affordable housing, ensuring that all residents, especially our workforce, have access to quality, affordable homes in our community.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

I am a dedicated advocate for Hendersonville, committed to collaboration and working within our diverse board, including those with differing views. My focus on enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure and advocating for affordable housing ensures a brighter future for our community. My deep roots in Henderson County and active community involvement demonstrate my unwavering commitment to our city’s growth and prosperity.

What inspired you to run for this office?

As a lifelong, fifth-generation native and former Board of Education member, I am inspired to run for office by my passion for preserving Hendersonville’s charm and ensuring its future for generations to come. Growing up here, I’ve witnessed firsthand the unique character and sense of community that makes Hendersonville special. I am committed to maintaining this heritage while addressing the needs of our evolving city, ensuring a prosperous and vibrant future for all residents.

Lynne Elizabeth Williams

Occupation: Community advocate and agripreneur

Campaign website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Hendersonville, and how would you address them if elected?

Community investment and engagement. Empowering youth, families, seniors, veterans, first responders, farmers, businesses, residents and vulnerable populations with resources, quality employment and robust affordable housing. Build public and private partnerships enabling conservation, local business, responsible development, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable ecotourism, art and agrotourism. Sustainable growth with environmental and farmland protections. Protections for clean air, water, wildlife, farmlands, floodplains, rural, cultural and historic communities building to improve public safety, transportation, food security, green infrastructure with parks and open space nurturing our quality of life.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

Continuously showing up, speaking out and organizing residents, I actively work addressing complex challenges collaborating to create nonpartisan solutions for affordable housing, environmental protections, community issues, farmland and sustainable development. Being involved in hundreds of municipal and local meetings advocating for our biodiverse region provides an exceptionally informed ability and understanding of local ordinances, procedures, historical context and opportunities. With diverse networks of support, I prioritize accessibility and representation for all community members.

What inspired you to run for this office?

As an eighth-generation Henderson County resident, it’s my civic duty, right and privilege to protect this sacred, fertile valley that’s nurtured lineages for thousands of years. My grandparents were born here, investing their entire lives in Hendersonville. They taught me so many valuable lessons and led with action as exemplary individuals. I strive daily to honor the legacy of those who have come before us, protecting our collective inheritance beyond the next seven generations.

Other municipal elections

Biltmore Forest mayor: George F. Goosmann III (incumbent)

Biltmore Forest Board of Commissioners (three seats): Michael B. Freeman, Doris P. Loomis (incumbent), Drew Stephens, Allan R. Tarleton

Montreat mayor: Timothy (Tim) Helms (incumbent)

Montreat Board of Commissioners (three seats): Jane Alexander (incumbent), Katheryn (Kitty) Fouche (incumbent), M. Bryant McEntire

Montreat Board of Commissioners special election: Grant C. Dasher (incumbent)

Flat Rock mayor: Anne Guerard Coletta

Flat Rock Village Council District 1: Thomas F. Carpenter (incumbent)

Flat Rock Village Council District 2: No candidate

Flat Rock Village Council District 3: Cheryl Stuller (incumbent)

Fletcher Town Council District 3: Jim Player (incumbent)

Fletcher Town Council District 2: Keith Reed (incumbent)

Laurel Park mayor: Carey O’Cain (incumbent)

Laurel Park Town Council (two seats): George W. Banta (incumbent), Travis Bonnema

Mills River Town Council (two seats): Tiffany Councill, Jim Foster, Brian Kimball, Jeff Moore, Jeff Young (incumbent)

Saluda Board of Commissioners (two seats): Kevin Burnett, Elecia Pillsbury, Melanie Talbot (incumbent)

Tryon mayor: Doug Arbogast, Chrelle Booker, J. Alan Peoples (incumbent)

Tryon Board of Commissioners (two seats): Skip Crowe, Ray Fulk, Ian Griggs, Tracie Greenway Morris, Steve Nelson

Tryon Board of Commissioners special election: Julie Lambakis, Neill Rogers, Nathan Shields