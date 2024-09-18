7 candidates compete for Black Mountain Town Council seats

As the second biggest municipality in Buncombe County, the Town of Black Mountain is facing many of the same issues as Asheville and other local communities: growth, tourism, infrastructure, taxes.

Those topics are at top of mind for six candidates, including three incumbents, who are competing for three seats on the Town Council in the Nov. 5 election. One additional candidate is running unopposed in a special election.

Xpress reached out to the candidates in Black Mountain, population of more than 8,500, to ask them why they are running, what their priorities are and why they are the best person for the job. Last month, we asked the same questions of candidates for Hendersonville City Council. These municipalities, along with Asheville, comprise the three most populous WNC towns with elections in November.

Black Mountain Town Council

Six candidates for three open seats

Dan Cordell

Occupation: Retired building inspector

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1x

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if elected?

I have listened and heard many of our citizens concerned about the seemingly uncontrolled spending of taxpayer money. These are the people who have been here for generations. If we desire to sustain our little town, we cannot ignore those voices who helped make Black Mountain what it is today. We need to move to lower the existing tax rates. The budget has doubled in four years. Our Land Use Plan’s vision was to “maintain the small-town character of Black Mountain.” I propose that we start focusing on our town and its people, and stop creating a city-sized bureaucracy that has no place here. I have distinct plans on how this can be done.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

I am not a politician, and I have no aspirations to be one.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I have been approached by so many people in our town asking me to run for this position that I couldn’t ignore it. I am quite familiar with the inner workings of the town and how things are done. But it’s not something that I can do alone. I want all of my supporters to be active and part of the changes that I am hearing are needed.

Rick Earley

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if elected?

Black Mountain has a serious spending problem. During the past four years:

The town budget increased from $11.9 million to $22 million.

Annual town debt service increased from $467,528 to $836,150.

20 new full-time positions were added to the payroll.

Property taxes increased 5% last year.

I will recommend no additional hiring, no fee increases, no additional borrowing for at least one year and serious research into establishing our own Tourism and Development Authority.

The other top issue is responsible stewarding of development. We must resist the pressure to increase densities. UR-8 is our largest zoning district, and eight duplexes per acre is already plenty dense.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

My service on the town Planning Board since 2020 has given me insight into the challenges surrounding development while maintaining our small-town charm, protecting our streams, greenways, open spaces. Over the last two years I have attended:

Both winter budget retreats.

90% of the regularly scheduled monthly Town Council meetings.

90% of the budget workshops leading up to the adoption of the annual budgets.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I was born and raised in Black Mountain and want the next generation to be able to come back (or stay) here to retire with dignity as I have.

Doug Hay (incumbent since 2020)

Doug Hay

Occupation: Vice president of marketing, content and community at Complement

Campaign website: avl.mx/e1y

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if reelected?

We need further investments into what makes Black Mountain vibrant. I’ll continue the work we started over the past four years, reinvesting in parks and recreation, stormwater infrastructure and ordinances, road and pedestrian improvements, and public safety to maintain the quality of life we enjoy in Black Mountain. We need proactive, thoughtful planning for the future. Instead of reacting to the inevitable growth and environmental challenges as they come, let’s get ahead of them by addressing affordability, green spaces, zoning and parking.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

My approach to serving on the Town Council has been to listen to the community and put in the hard work. While it has not always been easy, I’ve learned a lot about how to be effective. My experience collaborating with staff and Council members and understanding processes will allow me to hit the ground running if reelected.

What inspired you to run for this office?

As a father of two young girls, I want nothing more than for them to grow up in a safe, beautiful, welcoming community. Seeing opportunities for the town to improve operations and planning, I decided to run for office in 2020 to bring a new perspective. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve on the Town Council, and it would be a privilege to continue that work and help represent this community to the best of my ability.

Pam King (incumbent since 2020)

Pam King

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if reelected?

Growth and infrastructure. We face increasing demands in every area: public safety, sanitation, water, stormwater, roads, environmental concerns, recreation. Staffing infrastructure must be in place to keep up in all of these areas. The best way to address these needs while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is by insisting on thoughtful, transparent engagement including Council, staff and citizens as difficult decisions are on the table.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

I bring to the Council years of experience with nonprofit management, where I learned about budgets, accountability and priorities. I have served on our Greenways Commission and the Friends of the BMT Library. I am currently in The Upbeats Ukulele Band of Black Mountain, which raises funds for good causes. I am a proven leader. I do my homework, listen to constituents and value thoughtful discussion. I will continue to do so if reelected.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I love this community. Since my election to Town Council in 2020, I have found this service enormously gratifying. I am proud of our work to refurbish and expand several park facilities. Addressing outdated equipment needs in the fire and police departments has been critical. We’ve made caring for the environment a priority as a town which shows up in numerous ways. I would welcome the opportunity to continue this work.

Lisa Milton

Lisa Milton

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if elected?

No. 1, the town budget for 2024-25. Current budget includes a $1.6 million-plus deficit. Funds were borrowed from the general fund to cover the deficit and paid back over 10 years without interest. Council is elected to serve the best interest of the citizens but their approval of ever-increasing budgets is a burden on many residents. Departments haven’t been tasked with trimming budgets to eliminate the deficit. Many citizens fear continued spending will bankrupt our town. No. 2, affordable housing. Nothing is being done to address the lack of affordable housing. The Council and Planning Department need to direct time and resources toward solving this problem.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

My husband and I have run businesses in this town our whole working lives. I understand the challenges businesses and families face coping with these problems and would like the opportunity to use my experiences to help solve the problems facing our citizens. I am open to questions and suggestions.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I would like to use my time to help improve our town for the benefit of everyone.

Archie Pertiller Jr. (incumbent since 2020)

Archie Pertiller Jr.

Occupation: Co-owner/CEO National Crisis Interventions Plus (NCI Plus LLC)

Campaign website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if reelected?

A couple of issues that are important to me: 1) Seeing that Black Mountain never loses that small-town feel and appeal. Even though change and growth are inevitable, we can be deliberate in that growth. 2) Making sure that we continue not to neglect the assets the town already has, such as our parks. We have made a great deal of progress in this area, but there is still much to be done.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

It’s simple: I am no politician and I don’t have a hidden agenda. My agenda consists of simply doing what is best for the town.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I am a Black Mountain native, and my family has lived in the valley for many generations. This is my way of giving back to a town/community that has given me so much.

Black Mountain Town Council special election

One candidate is running for the seat vacated by Bill Christy, who resigned last year.

Ryan Stone (appointed in 2023; previously served on Council from 2013-22)

Ryan Stone

Occupation: Assistant clerk of court, Buncombe County

Website: N/A

What are the top two issues facing Black Mountain, and how would you address them if elected?

We face pressures from growth and development that impact our infrastructure, demand for service, service level and affordability. We must strive to find a balance between preserving the things that give Black Mountain its small-town charm while providing a high level of service. This is best addressed by being accessible, listening to citizens, maintaining fiscal responsibility and being opportunistic in searching for funding opportunities.

What makes you the best-qualified candidate for this position?

I’ve been privileged to call Black Mountain my home for my entire life. I’m a graduate of Owen High School, UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University. I’ve endeavored to serve my community in various roles, including having served 10 years on the Board of Aldermen and Town Council. I’ve served the community as a member of the French Broad MPO, served on various town boards and commissions including the Planning Board, Debt Reduction Committee and Town Square Steering Committee over the last 20 years.

What inspired you to run for this office?

I’ve always been inspired by the words of my grandfather that “we have an obligation to leave things better than we found them.” Black Mountain is a community that has given myself and my family so much that I want to give back. It is a place that has given me a number of opportunities and I want to make sure that it remains a place of opportunity for those that come after me.