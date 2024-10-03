Ongoing updates on health-related resources in Western North Carolina

The following is an ongoing list of news about health-related resources in Western North Carolina in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene. This list will be updated as new information comes in:

Oct. 3: The following UNC Health Pardee locations will be open on Thursday, 10/3:Pardee Rx – Fleming

Pardee Urgent Care, Brevard

Pardee Urgent Care, Hendersonville

Pardee BlueMD – 1027 Fleming St., Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 611 5th Ave. West, Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 1824 Pisgah Dr., Laurel Park (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 6503 Brevard Rd., Etowah (10 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 2695 Hendersonville Rd., Suite 200, Arden (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 2775 Hendersonville Rd., Arden (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee BlueMD – 1409 Asheville Hwy., Brevard (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee Cancer Center (for scheduled infusions and injections, and acute care needs)

Pardee Pain Center

Pardee Wound Center (nurse visits only)

Pardee Cardiology Associates, Brevard

Pardee Cardiology Associates, Hendersonville

Pardee Neurology Associates, Arden (9 am – 4 pm)

Pardee Neurology Associates, Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm)

Vascular Surgery at Pardee

Outpatient Radiology

Pardee @Work, Thompson St.

Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Asheville Hwy/Hendersonville, Brevard, Waynesville

Pardee Urgent Care, Brevard Pardee Urgent Care, Hendersonville Pardee BlueMD – 1027 Fleming St., Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 611 5th Ave. West, Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 1824 Pisgah Dr., Laurel Park (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 6503 Brevard Rd., Etowah (10 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 2695 Hendersonville Rd., Suite 200, Arden (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 2775 Hendersonville Rd., Arden (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee BlueMD – 1409 Asheville Hwy., Brevard (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee Cancer Center (for scheduled infusions and injections, and acute care needs) Pardee Pain Center Pardee Wound Center (nurse visits only) Pardee Cardiology Associates, Brevard Pardee Cardiology Associates, Hendersonville Pardee Neurology Associates, Arden (9 am – 4 pm) Pardee Neurology Associates, Hendersonville (9 am – 4 pm) Vascular Surgery at Pardee Outpatient Radiology Pardee @Work, Thompson St. Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Asheville Hwy/Hendersonville, Brevard, Waynesville Oct. 3: Mercy Urgent Care clinic in South Asheville at 1833 Hendersonville Rd. will reopen on Thursday, October 3 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This clinic joins five of the other locations — Brevard, Columbus, Waynesville, Weaverville, and West Asheville — that have reopened since Hurricane Helene impacted Western North Carolina.

The hours for the previously reopened clinics remain the same — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for the Brevard location; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for the Columbus location; and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week for the Waynesville, Weaverville and West Asheville locations. The hours for the six clinics accepting patients are:

Mercy Urgent Care South Asheville at 1833 Hendersonville Rd., 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mercy Urgent Care West Asheville at 1201 Patton Ave, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mercy Urgent Care Weaverville at 61 Weaver Blvd, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mercy Urgent Care Waynesville at 124 Frazier St., 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mercy Urgent Care Foothills at 140 West Mills St., 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mercy Urgent Care Brevard at 22 Trust Ln, 9a-5p

The Mercy Urgent Care clinics in Burnsville and East Asheville remain closed, with hopes of reopening the Burnsville location by the end of the week.

Oct. 3: Blue Cross NC has made emergency adjustments to its policies to help members in western North Carolina get the care they need:

· Blue Cross NC is contacting members with critical health needs to connect them to care and needed supplies.

· Members and employers in impacted areas have an extra 30 days to pay their premiums.

· Telehealth is available for members who aren’t able to see a provider in person, including telephone or audio-only visits.

· Members can request early prescription refills to restore lost or missing medications and opt to transfer their prescriptions to a different pharmacy if their regular pharmacy is not available. To locate an open pharmacy in western North Carolina, visit https://www.ncbop.org/emergencyoperatingpharmacieshelene.html

These measures will remain in effect through the state of disaster declaration and will be re-evaluated as necessary. Additional information on these flexibilities is available at www.bluecrossnc.com/helene, and doctors, hospitals and other providers can find the latest updates on the Provider News Page.

Members who have questions about their coverage or who need help accessing care, should call the number on the back of their member ID card.