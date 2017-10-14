Acoustic Asheville: The Rough & Tumble

There was a time when The Rough & Tumble were regulars on the local scene. They’ve since hit the road and haven’t stopped moving since then. With a bevy of instruments that belies the skill of just two people, they bring new and exciting elements to the Americana genre. There aren’t many folk bands with a xylophone or a melodica in their repertoire.

With a brand-new record set for release in January and more local appearances on the horizon to come, the duo stopped by The Grey Eagle one recent afternoon to perform a quartet of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“It’s Alright”

https://youtu.be/8eJsu1us_Zo

“Cicada”

https://youtu.be/oezuI3Lw8sU

“Love Come Trouble Me”

https://youtu.be/VL-6hF-VoKk

“July Shivers”

https://youtu.be/bey-3i6Fbu4