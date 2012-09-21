Andrew Fletcher

fletcherforcouncil.com

Occupation: Musician

Previous candidacy: None

Affiliations: Registered unaffiliated/independent

Short-answer questions

Why are you running for City Council?

City Council shouldn’t be just for the wealthy, business-owning traditional political class. Someone who works paycheck-to-paycheck, a renter, who understands struggling economically in this city — that describes the underrepresented side of Asheville. Our politicians should live like the people they represent.

What relevant experience makes you a good candidate for City Council?

I’m an experienced and successful activist with the Asheville Buskers Collective, and I chaired the 18-member Haywood Street Advisory Team and led them through a successful effort despite the treacherous political nature of the task. I’ve shown I can lead, even through difficulty.

What do you bring to City Council that other candidates don’t?

Perspective as a renter, as someone who sees the good and bad side of the tourism economy, an understanding that our politicians serve best when they listen and trust their community. Our community has more good ideas than any individual candidate. The leader who listens best, leads best.

What three achievable goals would you champion in the next two years?

1) Fare-free bus rides. 2) More effective STR regulation. 3) Improved city staff oversight.

What is one recent City Council decision you don’t agree with and how would you have handled it differently?

I would take seriously the duty to oversee senior city management. Too often Council acts as the political mouthpiece to sell staff-driven policies or explain staff mistakes to the citizens affected by them. In my decisions I would remember I work for the people, not city management.

What makes Asheville home to you?

I moved here for the culture — to enjoy and contribute to it. This is the only city of our size where I can make a living doing what I’m passionate about. We are such a creative community, and I want to keep that going for all of us.

Yes-or-no questions

Is the city effectively managing its finances?

Yes.

Should the city do more to manage the pace of hotel development?

Yes.

Should the city ease its restrictions on short-term residential rentals?

No.

Is the Buncombe County TDA contributing its fair share to help the city manage the impact of tourism?

Yes.

Should the city budget more money to support nonprofit grassroots initiatives?

No.

Should more resources be allocated to the Asheville Police Department?

No.

Should the city implement election districts for seats on City Council?

No.

Has city staff been sufficiently transparent about the increase in costs for the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project?

No.

Should the Haywood Street property across from the Civic Center be green space only?

No.

Are the city’s current affordable housing strategies sufficient?

No.

