Asheville Archives: Local writer satirizes the holiday shopping experience, 1912

Posted on by Thomas Calder
'TIS THE SEASON: A local article published in 1912 makes one thing clear — last minute shopping is nothing new. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County Special Collections, Pack Memorial Library

Tooth Barkington, an occasional contributor to The Asheville Citizen, opened his Dec. 15, 1912, article in The Sunday Citizen with an original poem:

“Christmas windows oft remind us
As we pass each Asheville store;
That to do our Christmas shopping
We have only nine days more.”

The writer then clarified the number he offered in his original stanza, noting one of the nine days was a Sunday, meaning “only eight real money spending days remain.”

Fortunately for Asheville shoppers, Barkington had some sage advice.

“The best thing to do is to take your purse gently in one hand, a list of things you want to buy in the other, and beat it down town the first thing tomorrow morning,” he wrote. “Everything that anyone could possibly want (and a great many things that no one will ever want) can be found in the store of the Asheville merchants, all laid out and decorated with Christmas trimmings.”

The sarcastic piece went on to note a scarcity of “SPUG” members within Asheville. “The Society for the Prevention of Useless Giving seems to have but few advocates in this city or rather, none of the Asheville citizens appear to think that their gifts will be useless,” Barkington wrote. “At any rate [shoppers] are drifting right along, getting the pick of the Christmas articles already on display, and in spite of this, it is expected that the usual throng of late givers will crowd into the stores the last night before Christmas, buying the things they have overlooked before.”

Despite his previous critique of useless gift-giving, Barkington went on to encourage readers to “shop early, and keep on shopping early, until the last Christmas present is safely ensconced in its tissue paper wrapping and laid away to gladden the heart on Christmas day.”

Procrastinators need not worry, though. According to Barkington, local shops were staffed with hundreds of clerks “smiling and pleasant as can be … cheerfully desiring to see that late shopper in the land where no Santa Claus dare venture.”

The cheeky author concluded his piece with one last push for consumerism. “Get up early tomorrow and take a look at the various windows,” he wrote. “You’ll find them well worth seeing, and if you can’t find enough in the windows to take care of all your superfluous coin, gamble in Wall street.”

Editor’s note: Peculiarities of spelling and punctation are preserved from the original documents.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.