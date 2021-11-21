Asheville Archives: Reflections on Thanksgiving amid the Great Depression, 1930

Posted on by Thomas Calder
GRATITUDE: “Prayer is an attitude. Thanksgiving is a mood," The Asheville Citizen wrote in a Nov. 27, 1930, editorial reflecting on the season of gratitude at the onset of the Great Depression. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County Special Collections, Pack Memorial Library; image embellished by Ele Annand

A year after the 1929 stock market crash, an editorial in The Asheville Citizen‘s Nov. 27, 1930, edition reflected on the country’s troubled times amid the season of giving thanks.

The piece began:

“Prayer is an attitude. Thanksgiving is a mood. There are times when the heart sings with joy. There are times when it is bowed down with anxiety as well as with sorrow. These are anxious days through which we are passing. We can not blind ourselves to the confusion which exists in almost every part of the world. We can not blind ourselves to the suffering which is so general in our own land — suffering that is harder to bear because to most of those who are enduring it the experience is unfamiliar. We can not blind ourselves in this community to the troubles which have descended upon us as a community, troubles which are leaving in their wake problems of the gravest character the solution of which is still to be provided.”

Asheville’s unemployment rate stood at 3% that winter, with 1,500 of the city’s 50,000 residents out of work. But as previous “Asheville Archives” note, both individuals and local institutions soon came together to address the ongoing struggle that many in the community faced. (For a list of previous articles, see box below.)

At the time of the 1930 Thanksgiving Day editorial, however, many of the local initiatives had not yet gone into effect. The paper urged the community to act: 

“We know that the maladjustments in business and industry and agriculture which have resulted in present unemployment will be straightened out. We know that the financial depression will lift. We know that locally new foundations will be laid on which to build for the future. These better things will not come over night, however, nor will they come of themselves. Their achievement will be the product of soundly directed effort. Their doing calls for the exercise of those virtues which in such periods mankind always has in reserve — for hard work, for straight and honest thinking, for the spirit of sacrifice, for a deep sense of our responsibility to ourselves, to our communities, to others.”

By its conclusion, the editorial waxed philosophical on the holiday’s purpose and potential amid hardships, proclaiming:

“True thanksgiving is an acknowledgement that the blessings for which we express gratitude are ours only through the good pleasure of that Providence to which we voice our gratitude. We are not bits of flotsam and jetsam tossed blindly on the tides of chance. To believe that is to deny all meaning to Thanksgiving and all meaning, it seems to us to life. There is much that none of us can fathom but this we know, that as we buckle down to our responsibilities and discharge these responsibilities, searching our souls, meanwhile, we can overcome trials and troubles of every kind and character and be the stronger and the better for having done so.”

Editor’s note: Peculiarities of spelling and punctuation are preserved from the original document. 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.