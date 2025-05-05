Asheville City Council members discuss potential property tax increase at CIBO meeting

Mayor Esther Manheimer presented a city budget update to nearly 40 attendees at the May 2 Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) meeting, held at the Sherrill Center at UNC Asheville. The presentation included a proposed property tax increase for fiscal year 2026; according to Manheimer, the recommendation predates Tropical Storm Helene.

“In North Carolina, there’s just a structural imbalance of natural revenue growth and the cost of delivering service,” Manheimer said, referencing the service costs associated with employee salaries and benefits. “It doesn’t match up. So with these sales tax revenues flat or down, year over year, even without the hurricane, you would still be seeing a problem in terms of our need to raise taxes.”

Manheimer was joined by Vice Mayor Antanette Mosely and City Council member Maggie Ullman.

To maintain Asheville’s fund balance — extra money set aside for unexpected expenses such as disaster recovery — the city is proposing a property tax increase of 3.21-3.27 cents.

If implemented, an owner of a property assessed at $350,000 could see an $9.36-$9.54 monthly hike and $113-$114 annual increase, according to the presentation.

The tax increase is part of a series of measures the city would take to maintain a fund balance equal to 15% of expenditures from its general fund, per city policy. The general fund finances the city’s day-to-day operations.

The 2026 budget also includes approximately $4.1 million in unavoidable increases — “mostly driven by health care costs and state-mandated retirement increases,” according to the presentation.

Questions from the audience

During the meeting’s Q&A session, CIBO members asked about alternative means to raise revenue for the city.

Manheimer said a food and beverage tax would be one option.

“If we were able to implement, for example, a food and beverage tax, it would create a whole new revenue source for us to be able to balance this budget, and it would be significant,” Manheimer said, estimating it could total around $9 million annually. “We have a lot of visitors that come into this community that are sort of not paying that much attention to how much in taxes they’re paying, and they’re paying more in other cities that are what I think of as our sister cities in terms of tourism.”

An example of another alternative revenue source would be the city’s Downtown Business Improvement District. The BID is a taxing overlay that adds a property tax increase in that area that will generate $1.25 million a year for additional safety and hospitality, cleaning and special project services.

“Right now we have so much burden on the general fund for those limited revenue sources,” Ullman said.

Next steps for the FY 2026 budget:

Friday, May 9: Proposed budget published on city website

Tuesday, May 13: Proposed budget presented at Asheville City Council meeting

Friday. May 27: Budget public hearing

Tuesday, June 10: Budget adoption

This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.