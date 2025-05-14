Asheville City Council receives budget draft, tax increase included

Caught between storm-recovery costs and falling revenues, Asheville City Council was presented with a possible property tax hike at its May 13 meeting.

The fiscal year 2025-26 budget proposed by City Manager Debra Campbell also includes pay raises for city staff, police and firefighters.

“It’s been a very financially constrained budget we’ve been developing,” Tony McDowell, the city’s finance director, said during a presentation at the meeting.

The proposed overall budget would increase by $5.2 million — a 2.1% rise over last year’s $250.8 million budget. The general fund, which finances the city’s day-to-day operations, would increase by $7.7 million under the proposal. At the same time, property tax revenue is expected to be down 1%, or $750,000, based on Buncombe County Tax Office estimates, and sales taxes are projected to be down 5%, or $2 million.

To make up the difference, city staff is proposing cuts and a 7.9% property tax increase, taking the rate from 40.93 cents per $100 of assessed value to 44.19 cents, which would be a monthly increase of $9.51, or $114 annually for the owner of property assessed at $350,000.

Rising costs

In addition to storm-recovery costs, the city faces other expenses beyond its control, such as rising health care costs and state-mandated retirement contributions. At the same time, staff proposes spending an additional $3.2 million for raises for city workers and stepped-up compensation for police officers and firefighters.

For city staff, the budget proposes a hybrid model in which those making an average salary of $58,000 or more would get a 3% increase, and those earning less than that would get a $1,740 flat increase. The goal is to raise the salary of the lowest-paid employees to the living wage of $48,152.

The Police Department would move to a new pay structure that adjusts salaries based on officers’ experience and skills to prevent salary compression — a situation where employees with different levels of experience earn similar pay. Officers not receiving an adjustment under the new plan would receive a lump-sum payment equal to 3% of their salary. The plan would cost an additional $1.1 million.

To increase firefighter pay, city staff proposes a 3% raise and adding a fourth shift, which would reduce each person’s workweek, thereby raising their hourly rate. The fourth shift would be phased in over a couple of years as finances allow. The proposed budget adds $205,000 to begin hiring supervisors for the added shift.

Finding the money

In order to cover rising costs and less revenue, staff found ways to cut $5 million.

The biggest cuts were to future retirement trust fund contributions ($1.3 million) and human resources efficiencies using some of the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds for hiring expenses.

Additionally, city staff proposes tapping into several one-time revenues, such as pulling from the Street Cut Fund ($600,000), Transit Fund ($900,000) and using the $5 million loan from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Disaster Loan program.

However, McDowell warns that the city could be hit with another property tax rate increase next year when those one-time payments no longer exist.

“We will likely not be able to continue to utilize those sources of revenue and expense cutting in future budgets,” McDowell said. “So what that means is when we start the budget process next year, we’re going to have to have conversations about a potential tax rate increase next year as well.”

After the presentation, Council member Kim Roney requested that staff consider another budget work session before the public hearing Tuesday, May 27, to discuss what cuts could be possible in lieu of a property tax increase.

“I’m wrestling with deep concern in the community about property tax increases while recovering from Helene. I acknowledge that property tax increases impact businesses and homeowners while disproportionately impacting residential and commercial renters, and due to the county’s tax structure, weigh heaviest on Asheville’s historic Black and legacy neighborhoods,” Roney said.

Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley and Council members Sage Turner and Bo Hess were in favor of an additional conversation.

The budget is slated to be adopted at the council’s Tuesday, June 10, meeting.

More words for the woods

Most of the meeting’s public comment was dedicated to pleas to save the 45-acre urban forest at UNC Asheville. The alarm bells went off through the Five Points neighborhood in January when a miniexcavator began clearing tracks in the near woods.

Joining five others during public comment, including UNCA alumni and fellow residents of the Five Points neighborhood, botanist and UNCA professor David Clarke spoke to the ecological importance of the woods.

“If you think about what we have, there’s such a reaction because there’s a lot of rumors swirling. So, I’d like to know what you know to dispel some rumors,” Clarke said, directing remarks at City Council members. “[I hear] everything from affordable housing to tennis complexes to a hotel or something like that. But I would speak for the importance of those woods of their size and their proximity to other high-quality natural areas.”

The woods lead to Elk Mountain and the Great Craggy Mountains, which contribute to the sustainable population of bears and other charismatic wildlife in the city, Clarke said.

In other news

Concerns over the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) I-26 Connector Project arose again during public comment. Three commenters expressed concerns over how the project will impact both the Courtland Place and East West Asheville neighborhoods and other critiques of the project’s design. Joe Minicozzi, urban designer for Urban3 and co-founder of the Asheville Design Center that helped develop an alternative overpass design, presented a press release from 2009 that included a statement from NCDOT agreeing to I-26 passing under, not over Patton Avenue. “Not only is it worse to have the highway up in the air, they also went against our agreements,” Minicozzi said.

There was no public comment during a hearing on issuing bonds for McCormick Field Capital Improvement Project. The council agreed, 6-0, (Council member Sheneika Smith was absent) to authorize the city manager to issue $35 million in 20-year Limited Obligation Bonds (LOBs) bonds in June. They will be repaid by the city, Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA), and the Asheville Tourists minor league baseball team.

This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.