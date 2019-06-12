Asheville City Council to discuss districting July 2

Asheville City Council is making moves on an issue that’s been in limbo since 2016: state-imposed districts for municipal elections. Minutes before she adjourned Council’s June 11 meeting, Mayor Esther Manheimer announced that she and her colleagues would publicly discuss the city’s options for challenging the law.

“There has been a lot of talks about districts, the district election bills, and we’ve had a lot of public outward discussion about it,” Manheimer said. “You’ve heard a lot about, ‘Should there be a lawsuit? Should there be a charter amendment? Should there be both? Should there be neither?’ These are all the things that we will need to lay on the table and some things to consider in this conversation.”

The decision comes after public discussion and a 2017 voter referendum in which more than 75% of voters opposed district elections. Under a law introduced by Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-Henderson) and implemented by the General Assembly last year, five of seven Council seats will be elected in districts, with one member and the mayor elected at-large. The legislation also eliminates primary Council elections and moves voting to even years in alignment with general and state elections — giving all currently elected Council members an extra year in office.

While a previous districting bill, proposed by former Sen. Tom Apodaca (R-Henderson), also did away with the city’s right to amend its charter, the current bill left that right in place. Manheimer said that detail meant Asheville had no legal precedent for challenging the law; the city of Greensboro, for example, based its successful case against state-driven redistricting on the loss of its ability to make charter changes.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more chicken and egg than this situation, because it’s hard to know what will happen,” Manheimer said. “The question is, ‘What is the appropriate action?’ because we have a couple of options that the public hasn’t had a chance to hear about.”

Until recently, Council members have stayed quiet on the possibility of a legal challenge to districts. Sheneika Smith, Brian Haynes and Keith Young called for action to oppose the law, which they referred to as the “latest fiasco to come out of Raleigh,” in a June 6 op-ed in the Citizen Times.

The Council members voiced concern that creating districts amounted to gerrymandering that benefits Asheville’s more conservative candidates while diluting the impact of black voters. “These changes are a direct attempt to see that members like the three of us rarely get elected and certainly never make up the majority,” they wrote.

Council member Vijay Kapoor, who as a candidate opposed districting, released a 15-page statement on June 10 explaining why he now supports the move. Districting, according to Kapoor, will ensure that each Asheville neighborhood is represented. The change will also reduce the workload for Council members, allowing them to provide better service to constituents and specific geographical areas.

“It’s not enough to say to a judge that we ‘feel’ that the 2020 district map is a gerrymander — we need facts and evidence, and I would very much like to see that from those who are asserting it is, as we haven’t seen it,” Kapoor wrote.

Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler has not commented on taking legal action against districts. However, in her response to Xpress’s candidate questionnaire for the 2017 Council election, she answered no to the question, “Should the city implement election districts for seats on City Council?”

Despite the recent flurry of Council member statements, Manheimer said any decision would likely not come soon enough to restore a primary in the 2019 election process for candidates who would be up for election in the next cycle.

The discussion on legal options regarding districting is set to take place during a work session on Tuesday, July 2, at 5 p.m. in Council chambers. All Council members are expected to participate, and members of the public will be permitted to comment. The issue will then come before the entire Council for a formal vote.