Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer is grateful for her dog and frontline workers

As mayor, one of my favorite parts of the job is meeting with K-12 classes. Obviously, that went away with COVID, but I’ve recently become a virtual lesson plan for teachers and students, so book me now!

Since I mostly work from home, I am even more grateful for my dog, Sochi, who my family adopted from the Humane Society back in 2014. He likes to snooze while I Zoom.

I am so grateful to the people of Asheville who have been kind, gracious, patient and creative in the face of this pandemic. I am especially grateful to all our frontline workers, whether it’s our first responders, health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers, and the list goes on. You all make it possible for all of us to get through this each and every day. Thank you!

Manheimer is the mayor of Asheville.