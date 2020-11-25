Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer is grateful for her dog and frontline workers

As mayor, one of my favorite parts of the job is meeting with K-12 classes. Obviously, that went away with COVID, but I’ve recently become a virtual lesson plan for teachers and students, so book me now!
Since I mostly work from home, I am even more grateful for my dog, Sochi, who my family adopted from the Humane Society back in 2014. He likes to snooze while I Zoom.
I am so grateful to the people of Asheville who have been kind, gracious, patient and creative in the face of this pandemic. I am especially grateful to all our frontline workers, whether it’s our first responders, health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers, and the list goes on. You all make it possible for all of us to get through this each and every day. Thank you!
Manheimer is the mayor of Asheville.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.