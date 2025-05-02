Asheville Regional Airport provides updates on new north concourse

Posted on by Morgan L. Sykes
TAKING OFF: A rendering, left, shows what the gate area at Asheville Regional Airport will look like when completed. The photo on the right shows the same area under construction. Images courtesy of Asheville Regional Airport

Optimism is on the horizon at one of the nation’s fastest-growing airports.

During the April 30 meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA), Lew Bleiweis, president and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority, told board members that the airport’s capacity will grow by 11% over the previous October when the new north concourse and expanded ticket lobby come online.

The expansion is the first phase of a multiyear undertaking to expand the airport’s physical  footprint and service offerings. By August, Bleiweis forecasts “record level” seat capacity.

Phase two of the expansion, which will include a new south concourse, lobby, second-level concessions and more, is expected to be completed by 2027, according to the presentation.

Although Tropical Storm Helene curtailed air travel and tourism last fall, 2024  —  with 2.17 million travelers  — was still the second-busiest year on record in a decade of near-constant growth at the airport. In 2019, the airport saw a 43% increase from the prior year, serving 1.6 million travelers, while 2023 set a new record with 2.25 million people, he said.

According to the presentation, out of the nearly 6,000 visitors from outside the region visiting Asheville daily in 2024, a majority of those traveling through the airport hail from South Florida, where Asheville’s top three markets for air travelers are concentrated. 

“We have records of over 16,000 to 17,000 people that have homes in southern Florida and in Western North Carolina. And they are traversing back and forth,” he explained.

However, the forecast isn’t all sunshine: Bleiweis noted that the number of some prospective travelers, particularly international travelers, may slow because of national economic uncertainty, inflation and tariffs. 

“We are looking at some headwinds coming in. The economic uncertainties — we all know what’s going on between the United States and Canada — the administration of tariffs. We’re seeing a huge reduction of Canadian tourists coming down into the United States, and that’s already impacted the airlines,” he said.

While international visitors may be wary of summer travel, Vic Isley, BCTDA president and CEO, offered the board good news regarding domestic travelers: According to a national survey conducted by Longwoods International, a market research and consulting group, 94% of Americans, although concerned about the economy, report plans for travel within the next six months, especially regional road trips. 

“We know the vast majority of our visitors here do drive,” Isley remarked. She also noted another survey by California-based market research firm Future Partners that found that 59% of Americans believe Asheville is ready to receive visitors, a number that has continued to grow since Helene.

Isley said that the BCTDA and Explore Asheville, the BCTDA’s marketing arm, are working with advertising campaigns to alert travelers — both road trippers and jet setters  — that their return is essential to what she terms “our collective comeback.”

“We have a lot more work to do in terms of the hearts and minds of American travelers [toward] understanding that we’re open and our businesses are ready, welcoming and eager to have customers coming back through their front doors,” she said.

