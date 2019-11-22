Asheville Regional Airport receives $10 million for expansion, improvements

Asheville’s nearly 60-year-old airport is about to get an update, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis presented the airport with $10 million in federal grants, part of $485 million in federal funding for airports across the country, during a media event at the airport on Nov. 22.

Asheville Regional Airport Executive Director Lew Bleiweis said that a portion of the $10 million will go to demolishing the airport’s existing terminal and building a brand-new terminal to keep up with rising demand. In 2018, the airport served over 1.13 million passengers, an 18.6% jump from 2017’s total and over 67% more travelers than used the airport five years prior. He said the airport will expand from seven gates to 12 and add more aircraft parking spaces to serve those gates.

The money will also be used to address deficiencies in the airport’s aging infrastructure, including its air traffic control tower. Bleiweis said that the Asheville Regional Airport control tower is currently the oldest operating federal control tower in the country.

While the schedule is evolving, Bleiweis said the project is likely to begin after a 12-18 month design period, which will include input from the public.

“Our goal right now is to have shovels in the ground in 2021,” Bleiweis said.

Bleiweis also acknowledged that travelers will be impacted during the improvements but said it was too early to tell how much or how the airport will address those impacts.

“Travelers will have some inconvenience, as in any construction project. We just have to wait and see,” Bleiweis said. “We will be putting out a great amount of social media letting the community know how it will be impacted.”

