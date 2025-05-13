Asheville school board frustrated over proposed Buncombe County budget

The recently proposed 2025-26 Buncombe County budget gives Asheville City Schools(ACS) no choice but to lay off staff, the Asheville City Board of Education discussed at its May 12 meeting.

Schools Superintendent Maggie Fehrman briefed the school board on the county’s draft budget, which became public May 6. She said County Manager Avril Pinder’s presentation was misleading in its characterization of recent education funding and felt the school district was disproportionately “singled out” in cuts.

“In their slides, it looks like we’re getting more than we got last year, but we’re really not. They put in the amended allotment, which is less than what we got last year,” Fehrman noted. In its budget summary, the county compared the proposed 2025-26 budget with the current year’s amended budget, which significantly changed in January when commissioners voted to claw back more than $700,000 from ACS after Tropical Storm Helene slashed revenues.

Fehrman argued that the comparison should be made to the initial 2024-25 budget that was passed last June. Compared with those numbers, the school district is slated to get $226,000 less, Fehrman said.

Additionally, Pinder did not recommend a property tax rate increase for the special ACS supplemental taxing district, as requested by the school district. Supported by Fehrman and a grassroots campaign led by parents group Families for Asheville City Schools, the board had asked for a 13% increase from 10.62 cents to 12 cents per $100 of taxable property value, or $55.20 per year for the owner of a home valued at $400,000. That would generate $1.5 million for the district, Fehrman estimates.

“That was very surprising to me, that that was not recommended for approval,” she said, noting that Pinder included requested tax increases from six county fire districts.

“I think we need to very much continue our advocacy to restore that supplemental tax,” she told the board.

Pinder did recommend a 3.26-cent countywide property tax increase, estimated to cost property owners an additional $130.40 per year for a home valued at $400,000.

Board member Pepi Acebo said he was asked by a county commissioner what district residents would get out of an increased supplemental tax rate for ACS. Acebo suggested the board could clarify that the district will use a large portion of the funds to increase investment in early childhood education, which is integral to closing any achievement gaps between student groups, he said.

“I think if we were to agree that the last cent of the 12 cents was going to go to support early childhood education, I think that’s something that the county commissioners could rally behind,” Acebo said.

Board Chair Sarah Thornburg said she is not comfortable guaranteeing how the district will use any funding because it has too big a deficit to make those promises.

“I don’t think I’m in favor of saying it will be used a certain way because we have a $3.9 million hole to plug. There’s still going to be a shortage if that’s all we got,” she noted.

Thornburg said that after all the talk from county commissioners about collaboration, she feels abandoned by them during budget season.

“We talked about collaboration. Yet somehow, when we come to budget season, we’re sort of on our own,” she said, earning nods from other board members. “It’s very clear that some of them have concerns about how we spend money, and we know all their concerns, but they are focused on the county. Then we’re this stepchild, and it doesn’t feel like it’s a collaboration. It feels like they’re going to take care of their personnel, and they don’t have to think about ours, because that’s on us.”

Board member Amy Ray encouraged Fehrman to explicitly share what types of staffing cuts will be made if the proposed budget is ultimately approved.

“I certainly think we should be making it very clear to them what we will potentially lose, especially in terms of student-facing positions. I think we should also make it really clear to them the extent of our cuts to our central office funding, staff, etc., over the last two years,” she said.

Board member Rebecca Strimer remains hopeful.

“I think many commissioners are curious,” she said. “They’re very curious to understand how we deal with this terrible situation forced upon us by the [N.C. General Assembly], and they are trying to be really good stewards of funds.”

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget at its meeting Tuesday, May 20. The budget is slated for a vote on Tuesday, June 3.

This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.