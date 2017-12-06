Big prizes offered during Give!Local’s Big Give Week

Posted on by Jeff Fobes
Make a donation of $20 or more before Give!Local‘s Big Give Week ends at midnight Dec. 9 — and be entered to win one of seven great prizes.

  • Asheville Salt Cave — two Salt Cave sessions
  • Green Home Cleaning — $100 home cleaning certificate
  • Asheville Humane Society — dog or cat adoption package
  • LaZoom Comedy Bus Tours — a pair of tickets
  • Still Point Wellness — two drawings for two prizes, each providing a 60-minute salt water floatation ($69 value) plus a 30-minute Relaxation Room session with Far Infrared Sauna and/or Migun Massage Bed ($30 value)
  • Blackbird Restaurant — $100 gift certificate

Each of these local business is supporting Give!Local’s fundraising efforts.

In addition, every person making a donation of $20 or more will receive a Give!Local voucher book in the mail while remaining eligible for any other qualifying incentives being offered by individual nonprofits. Donate to any of Give!Local’s 37 nonprofits here.

Give!Local 2017 Couponbook-mockupMore than 220 people have made charitable donations through the Give!Local program thus far, and Give!Local hopes to double that number before the year is out.

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter the Big Give Week competitions. You may enter this competition without making a donation by filling out the “optional print mail-in donation form” found on page 35 of the Give!Local Guides, which are available at distribution points around town and at the Mountain Xpress office, at 2 Wall St. To be entered in the competition, donation forms — whether mailed or hand-delivered — must be received by the contest closing date (Dec. 9). After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted. For full contest rules, visit givelocalguide.org/contest-terms/

Donor information as of Dec. 4, 2017.
