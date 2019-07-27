Biz briefs: Asheville Chamber honored, GE Aviation to expand locally

The latest Asheville Metro Economic Report from accounting firm Johnson Price Sprinkle revealed more good news for business in the Asheville area. In the first quarter of 2019, the Asheville area saw an average of 5,400 new jobs compared to the same period the previous year, with gains in manufacturing, professional and business services and construction. Asheville was ranked the metro with the lowest unemployment rate in the state, a position it has held for more than four consecutive years.

The accounting firm also found that retail sales in the Asheville metro totaled $1.7 billion in the first quarter — an all-time first-quarter record. On average, quarterly retail sales have increased during the last two years by 5.4% or $99.7 million.

Movin’ on up

Janet Whitworth was named president of The Rotary Club of Asheville after serving with the nonprofit for 10 years. Whitworth is the sixth woman to serve as president in the chapter’s 105-year history.

Josh Hallingse was named to the board of directors for the N.C. Economic Development Association. Hallingse has led the Transylvania Economic Alliance since 2015.

Paige Henretta, Matthew Johnson, Joseph Stokes, Rika Taylor, Jennifer Wilkerson, Staci Keever and Shane Shoemaker joined EXIT Realty.

Giving and receiving

The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce was named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Kit Cramer , president and CEO of the Asheville Chamber, accepted the award on July 15.

Formation PR + Brand received gold winner recognition for its rebranding of Blue Ridge Community College from the Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition for media professionals.

Rug and Home owners Rakesh and Dolly Agarwal plan to donate $25,000 in matching funds to the SECU Center for Memory Care, which supports adults facing dementia.

Internet security company dmarcian announced that it has earned B Corporation certification from B Lab, a nonprofit organization. dmarcian’s certification reflects the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, ethical employee treatment and its positive impact on the broader community.

Good to know