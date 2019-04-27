Biz briefs: Henderson County job fair, Ingles plants trees

Ingles to plant trees in partnership with Kimberly-Clark

Ingles Markets kicked off an effort that will plant up to 5,000 trees in Western North Carolina this year. In partnership with Kimberly-Clark, Ingles promised to plant one tree in the local community each time a customer buys any two Viva towels six-pack or Cottonelle bath tissue six- or 12-pack May 8-28. Former NBA player Brad Daugherty, who grew up in Black Mountain, announced at a kickoff event on April 23 that Ingles and Kimberly-Clark will plant trees on the campus of Black Mountain Primary school to replace older specimens that were removed for security reasons.

Job fair coming up April 30 in Henderson County

The Made in Henderson County Advanced Manufacturing Job Fair will feature 30 manufacturing companies hiring for production and nonproduction jobs noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Blue Ridge Community College Blue Ridge Conference Hall, 49 East Campus Drive, Flat Rock. Interested job seekers should come with their resume and be prepared to discuss job opportunities.

Before the event opens to the public, a special session for local high school seniors will allow students to meet employers and participate in career readiness exercises. Interested students can sign up by speaking with their local guidance counselors.

To learn more about the job fair or to see a list of participating employers, visit www.hendersoncounty.jobs or www.blueridge.edu/jobfair.

Around town

RomanticAsheville.com creator Mark File transferred ownership of the site to Justin Belleme , founder of JB Media Group. According to a press release, “What began as a hobby in 2003 is now a comprehensive 800+ page travel journal that received 5.5 million visits in 2018 from 200 countries.”

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced it will operate the 128-room Kimpton Hotel Arras, expected to open this summer, at 7 Patton Ave.

Owner Danielle Sewall opened Fresh Aire Spa and Salon, offering hair services, massage, skin care, manicures and pedicures, at 3A Florida Ave. in Weaverville in December.

Dietitian Ashley Lucas opened PHD Weight Loss at 1833 Hendersonville Road on April 11.

Economic indicators

Based on economic indicators for February, research analyst Max Olle commented on recent trends in an Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter on April 10. Total nonfarm employment continued to grow in the four-county Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area during February, he said, with the manufacturing and professional and business services sectors leading the way. The sectors had produced 1,300 new jobs each in January and February, while construction employment also remained strong, with 1,100 new jobs, he said. See more at avl.mx/5xb.

Sales up at The Cliffs

Business is booming at The Cliffs real estate communities. In a press release, the company announced that its real estate sales in the first quarter of 2019 rose nearly 30 percent compared to the same period last year and totaled $24 million from 37 sales at all of its communities in Western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, which is located just south of Asheville, saw 11 sales totaling $11.2 million during the first quarter. The company said, “Growth was primarily driven by resale homes, which averaged $1.7 million, as well as the sale of company lots, averaging $530,000.”